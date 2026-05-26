Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad, connect to a Croatian server and stream World Cup matches on free-to-air channel HRT 2, available through their official digital platform HRTi.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Croatia?
In Croatia, the official and exclusive broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by the national public broadcaster, HRT (Hrvatska radiotelevizija).
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Free-to-Air TV: Matches will be broadcast live and completely free-to-air across the country on HTV 2 (Drugi program). HRT is providing comprehensive live coverage of all 104 matches of the expanded tournament. They will also be launching a dedicated studio show called "Americana" starting June 10 to handle all the daily analysis, expert commentary, and highlights.
- Live Streaming: If you prefer to watch online, on a smart TV, or via a mobile device, you can stream the matches live and for free within Croatia using HRT's official digital platform, HRTi.