Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes in style! Sun-kissed CR7 all smiles with Georgina Rodriguez as Portuguese GOAT celebrates record-shattering Al-Nassr contract with luxury holiday

Cristiano Ronaldo has been relaxing in style, with the Portuguese GOAT all smiles while enjoying a luxury holiday with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The evergreen 40-year-old is in the process of unwinding on the back of a 2024-25 campaign that saw him claim a second Saudi Pro League Golden Boot with Al-Nassr.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Ronaldo then went on to captain his country to UEFA Nations League glory, with emotion spilling out of the all-time great as he got his hands on another trophy. On the back of that success, the decision was made not to join a team competing at the FIFA Club World Cup.

THE GOSSIP

Instead, after generating intense speculation regarding his future, CR7 has signed a record-breaking two-year contract at Al-Nassr. Some of those funds have been put to good use by jetting off for a sunshine break in Mallorca.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Ronaldo soaked up rays alongside Georgina as they sunbathed on a private yacht, with there no sight of their children as some adult-only time was enjoyed. CR7 will return to training at Al-Nassr under a new coach in 2025-26, with Jorge Jesus having inherited the reins in Riyadh.