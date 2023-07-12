'Good to be back!' - Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr for pre-season in incredible shape after summer holidays with partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al-Nassr's pre-season camp in incredible shape after spending the summer holidays with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo returns to work

Gets back in perfect shape for pre-season

Spent his holidays relaxing with Rodriguez

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward is back to the grind after spending his post-season break with Rodriguez parasailing and jet-skiing at the sea. The duo were also spotted spending time on a luxury yacht as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner recharged his batteries on the back of a disappointing first season with Al-Nassr, who lost out to Al-Ittihad in the race for the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League title.

However, he returns to his club even more determined, as he declared in an Instagram post showing off his impressive physique: "Good to be back!🙌🏼⚽️"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo will be working with new Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro, who left Botafogo to join the Saudi club. The Brazilian still counts Ronaldo among "the best in the world" and has revealed that he is delighted at the opportunity to manage the "man who will go down in football history."

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be looking to hit the ground running and star in a friendly against Farense in Portugal on July 15.