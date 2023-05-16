'It's all lies!' - Cristiano Ronaldo's mum left furious by Georgina Rodriguez rift rumours as she speaks out in rare interview

Cristiano Ronaldo's mum, Dolores Aveiro, has been left furious wiht rumours of a rift between her son and Georgina Rodriguez, calling them "all lies".

Ronaldo-Rodriguez relationship under scrutiny

Reports claim they have drifted apart

Ronaldo's mum shuts down rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Spanish TV programme Socialite claimed Ronaldo was "fed up" with Rodriguez after the supermodel reportedly spent hours shopping in a Riyadh mall and that the pair may pursue separate paths soon. However, the model denied any rift and responded by stating "only idiots" believe gossip, in a post on social media. Ronaldo soon followed suit and posted another romantic picture with Rodriguez where the couple could be seen sharing a meal and a kiss along with the caption, "Cheers to love". And while inaugurating a shop in Madeira, Portugal, Aveiro further cleared the air and called those rumours "lies".

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s all lies. “Every couple argues, but what’s been written is a lie," she stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together for seven years and are often seen exploring Saudi Arabia on their off days. Although Saudi laws forbid unmarried couples to stay together, the superstar has been offered respite and treated as a special case.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Essentially Sports

Getty

WHAT NEXT? On Tuesday evening, Ronaldo will be back in action on the pitch against Al-Ta'ee with Al-Nassr in a Saudi Pro League fixture.