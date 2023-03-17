'I don't look at age!' - Cristiano Ronaldo's international career CONTINUES as Portugal legend named in Roberto Martinez's first squad

At 38 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal career goes on, after the Al-Nassr star was named in Roberto Martinez's first squad on Friday.

Ronaldo called up at 38 years-of-age

Martinez's first Portugal squad since taking over

Ex-Belgian boss "doesn't look at age"

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran forward had been coy with his international future after Portugal's last-eight disappointment to Morocco in Qatar. However, after it was reported that Martinez would likely once again rely on Ronaldo to lead the line, the news was confirmed on Friday in what was the Spaniard's first squad since taking over from Fernando Santos at the helm in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the decision to select Ronaldo, Martinez told reporters: “Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age.”

More to follow...