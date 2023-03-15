Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously TROLLED by Ryanair after throwing Al-Nassr strop & drop-kicking ball into orbit

Airline company Ryanair jumped in to troll Cristiano Ronaldo online after his stroppy outburst in Al-Nassr's victory over Abha.

Ronaldo trolled by Ryanair

Lost temper in Al-Nassr's quarter-final clash

Booked for kicking ball away in 3-1 win

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Abha in the quarter-finals of the King Cup of Champions was marred by Ronaldo's loss of temper going viral as the referee blew for half-time. The 38-year-old booted away the ball in frustration after being denied the chance to continue a counter-attack and was booked for his petulance. Airline company Ryanair responded rather hilariously to footage of Ronaldo's tantrum.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr fans have got used to Ronaldo losing his head in their recent games, as he also reacted angrily to crowd chants for Lionel Messi in a 1-0 loss to Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese extended his recent scoreless run to three games after failing to find the net against Abha, which may explain why he was so annoyed by the referee's decision to cut a promising attack short.

WHAT NEXT? While defeat to Al-Ittihad has damaged Al-Nassr and Ronaldo's hopes of lifting the Saudi Pro League title, they are still only one point behind their rivals and have progressed into the last four of the cup.