Cristiano Ronaldo earns GOAT praise from Virat Kohli as India cricket star salutes Portuguese legend

Cristiano Ronaldo may have suffered World Cup heartache with Portugal, and a release by Manchester United, but Virat Kohli says he remains the GOAT.

All-time great without a club

Suffered quarter-final exit at Qatar 2022

Fellow icon remains a big fan

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has endured an eventful few weeks for club and country, with the decision by those at Old Trafford to rip up his lucrative contract followed by a frustrating quarter-final defeat to Morocco at Qatar 2022. Ronaldo continues to face questions about his character and ability to perform at the highest level, now that he is 37 years of age, but Indian cricket icon Kohli still considers him to be the best to have ever graced a football field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo found himself benched on a regular basis by United prior to being let go, while he was also dropped from Portugal’s starting XI at the 2022 World Cup and was unable to inspire his nation in the same way as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have done with Argentina and France respectively.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is now able to focus on his club future once more – with the free agent being linked with teams in England, America and Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr currently seems like his most likely landing spot.