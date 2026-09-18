Cristiano Ronaldo (41) has been called up by head coach Jorge Jesus for Portugal's Nations League matches. Denmark, Norway and Wales are next up for the Portuguese side.

Ronaldo's international future had looked uncertain after Portugal's last-16 exit against Spain at the World Cup. The veteran was in tears afterwards, but he will carry on with the national team after all.

The Al-Nassr forward has won 233 caps and scored 146 goals for Portugal. He made his international debut in August 2003 and, more than two decades later, is still representing his country.

His finest moment in a Portugal shirt came with European Championship glory in 2016. A World Cup, despite several attempts at major tournaments, eluded the forward.

Jesus succeeded Roberto Martínez, who stepped down after the World Cup. He has previously managed Benfica and Sporting Portugal, among others, in his homeland. Last season, he was Ronaldo's coach at Al-Nassr.

Portugal open their Nations League campaign against Wales on 24 September. Norway, who reached the World Cup quarter-finals, await three days later.

Full Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting Portugal), Samuel Soares (Benfica)

Defence: Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Portugal), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Tomás Araújo (Benfica), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Tavares (Lazio), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfield: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Palhinha (Benfica), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid)

Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Fábio Silva (Borussia Dortmund), Francisco Trincão (Al-Ahli), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Gonçalo Ramos (AC Milan), João Félix (Al Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leão (Galatasaray).