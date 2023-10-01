'My king' - Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys date night at swanky restaurant in Riyadh with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez following electric start to Saudi Pro League season

Cristiano Ronaldo spent quality time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a posh restaurant in Riyadh.

Ronaldo enjoyed date night with Georgina

In sublime form in the ongoing season

Top scorer of Saudi Pro League with 10 goals

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodriguez shared snippets from the couple's dinner date on her Instagram profile with the caption, "My beautiful love" followed by a heart emoji. She also converted the Instagram post into a story where she wrote, "My King'.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

Article continues below

THE GOSSIP: The Portuguese looks to be in sublime form in the ongoing 2023/24 season of the Saudi Pro League where he has scored 10 goals in seven appearances for Al-Nassr and is currently leading the Saudi Pro League top scorers' list by quite a margin.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The 38-year-old star will be next seen in action for his club when they face Tajik club FC Istiklol in the AFC Champions League group stage.