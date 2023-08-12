WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo dances with joy! Portugal hero lifts first trophy with Al-Nassr as double seals comeback win in Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo danced with his first trophy win since joining Al-Nassr as they were crowned Arab Club Champions Cup.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal to become champions

Ronaldo scores twice in comeback

Legend wins first trophy since moving to Saudi

WHAT HAPPENED? The five time Champions League winner Ronaldo was seen dancing after scoring twice in the final win over Al-Hilal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr made a comeback from one goal down in the final despite being on 10 men. Former Manchester United forward Ronaldo scored both goals, hitting the winner in the extra time. This is his first trophy since moving to Saudi Arabia in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? The Saudi club will next face Al-Ettifaq in the league on August 14.