'With the second best player in history' - Cristiano Ronaldo savagely trolled after posing for photo with Al Shorta player after Arab Club Champions Cup clash

Cristiano Ronaldo savagely trolled by Al-Shorta's Ahmed Zero as he called him "second best player in history" while uploading a picture on Instagram.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Shorta 1-0

Ronaldo scored the winner

Zero trolls him with a picture clicked after the match

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese fired his side to the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup after converting from the spot against Al-Shorta in the last four. His popularity in the Middle East has soared after he shifted base to Saudi Arabia from Manchester United in December 2022. It has now become commonplace for him to click pictures with players from rival clubs as well and he obliged when Zero requested a snap.

Zero uploaded the picture to his Instagram account and captioned it: “With the second best player in history.”

Although he refrained from mentioning who he believes is the best player, fans in the comment section kept no stone unturned to glorify his arch-rival, Lionel Messi.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been in sensational form in the 2023-24 season and has scored in four consecutive games in the Arab Cup Champions Cup. Overall, he has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 24 games for Al-Nassr since he made his debut in January.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo can win his first silverware with Al-Nassr on Saturday evening if the Knights of Najd beat familiar rivals Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup.