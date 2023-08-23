'Always believe to the end!' - Cristiano Ronaldo posts message to Al-Nassr fans after 'difficult' AFC Champions League play-off clash with Shabab Al-Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo posted an emphatic message asking Al-Nassr fans to "always believe to the end" after a "difficult" win over Shabab Al-Ahli.

Al-Nassr were trailing until the 88th minute

Scored three in 11 minutes to win

Ronaldo ecstatic after dramatic victory

WHAT HAPPENED? The Knights of Najd recovered their composure in the nick of time to overturn a 2-1 deficit and win 4-2 in the AFC Champions League play-off clash. Sultan Al-Ghannam led the final charge with an 88th-minute equaliser before Anderson Talisca and Marcelo Brozovic scored deep into stoppage time to fire Al-Nassr into the main draw of the AFC Champions League at the expense of Shabab Al-Ahli.

Brozovic was set up by Ronaldo, and the Portuguese forward expressed his excitement after clinching a memorable victory from the jaws of defeat.

After sealing a berth in Asia's premier club tournament, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: "Difficult game, but Important win to qualify for the Asian champions league! Always believe to the end! Never give up!💪🏼 @alnassr 💛💙"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It could have been a frustrating night for Ronaldo after he saw three penalty shouts turned down in the first half alone. However, it was a much-improved display from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after his poor showing against Al-Taawoun the previous week, as he looked to have completely shrugged off his ankle injury sustained in the Arab Club Champions Cup final.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be back in action against Al-Fateh on Friday evening in a Saudi Pro League fixture.