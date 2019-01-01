'Could have scored seven!' - Klopp thrilled as Liverpool seal Champions League progression

The Reds weren't as ruthless as they could have been but ultimately still cruised to an important victory on Tuesday

have booked their place in the Round of 16 with a comfortable 2-0 win over Salzburg.

The Reds needed just a draw to secure their spot in the next stage but they looked nervous early on as they squandered a number of chances in front of goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side would ultimately open the scoring in the 57th minute through Naby Keita before Mohamed Salah scored from an improbable angle just one minute later.

The reigning Champions League winners ended the night with 22 shots but got only seven of those on target with Klopp adamant they could have scored more.

"What a team. What an effort. It was a tough game," Klopp told BT Sport.

"They started so direct. They did so many smart things. We were ready to defend it. It was a very tense game.

"In the second half they couldn't cope with the intensity. We scored two wonderful goals. We could have scored six or seven which is crazy. We won the group, we won the game, all good.

"First half, we had to put a proper shift in. When we had the ball we had sitters and didn't score. Then Mo scored the most difficult situation of the whole night - he scored that goal.

"I have no idea [how]. With his quality, how he didn't score one or two of the others I have no clue.

"So many sensational performances. This kind of attitude, it's great. A tricky one but we did it."

After being held to a 1-1 draw against in their last Champions League match, Liverpool have now won four straight games in all competitions.

The Reds lead the Premier League by eight points and with their victory over Salzburg on Tuesday, they also secured top spot in their Champions League group.

Klopp's men now face a hectic schedule of three games in the space of five days with their first assignment a home league match against .

Following that, they face in the quarter-finals with a Club World Cup semi-final to be played just one day later.