Costa Rica vs Germany: Lineups and LIVE updates

Germany cannot afford anything less than a win if they are to progress to the Round of 16.

We are set for a grand finish in Group E as Germany take on Costa Rica in the final group stage fixture.

Costa Rica lie in second place in the group with 3 points, tied with Japan, owing to inferior goal difference. Germany, meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the table with just a solitary point from the two games.

Both Group E games will determine the fate of this group as none of the teams have sealed qualification, with results in both games holding the ability to influence the destiny of all the teams.

For Costa Rica to qualify, they will need to either win or draw against Germany, while hoping that Spain defeat Japan. As for Germany, they need maximum points and hope for a Spain win to secure their passage to the Round of 16.

A draw between Luis Enrique's side and the Samurai Blue will see the equation fall to goal difference, so Germany will have to ensure they win by at least a two-goal margin.

Costa Rica vs Germany probable lineups

Costa Rica XI (5-4-1): Navas; Fuller, Duarte, Vargas, Watson, Oviedo; Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Campbell; Contreras

Germany XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Musiala, Sane; Fullkrug

Costa Rica vs Germany LIVE updates

Costa Rica and Germany's upcoming World Cup fixtures

If this game ends in a draw and Japan vs Spain ends in a win for Spain or a draw, then Costa Rica will face Morocco in the Round of 16. If Spain lose against Japan, then goal difference will be taken into account. However, if both Japan and Costa Rica win, Costa Rica will most likely face Morocco as they will not top the table.

In the case of Germany, they cannot top the group either. If they win this game and Spain wins their game, then Germany will face Morocco in the Round of 16.