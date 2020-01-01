Sevilla v Roma

Coronavirus: Roma won't travel to Sevilla for Europa League tie after plane from Italy not given authorisation to land

The Giallorossi's meeting with the La Liga outfit is now likely to be called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Roma will not travel from Italy to Sevilla for a round of 16 Europa League clash on Thursday, after their plane was denied authorisation to land in Spain.

The two sides were due to meet in a first leg-clash at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, which now looks set to be postponed due to decision.

Roma have released an official statement on social media confirming the news, which reads: "AS Roma will not go to Spain for the Europa League match against Sevilla due to lack of authorization from local authorities. More details will be announced by UEFA."

    More to follow.

