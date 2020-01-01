Coronavirus: Roma won't travel to Sevilla for Europa League tie after plane from Italy not given authorisation to land
Roma will not travel from Italy to Sevilla for a round of 16 Europa League clash on Thursday, after their plane was denied authorisation to land in Spain.
The two sides were due to meet in a first leg-clash at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, which now looks set to be postponed due to decision.
Roma have released an official statement on social media confirming the news, which reads: "AS Roma will not go to Spain for the Europa League match against Sevilla due to lack of authorization from local authorities. More details will be announced by UEFA."
