Coronavirus: Joel Obi supports residents of Delta State with food items

The 28-year-old midfielder played his part in helping people survive the lockdown order in the Southern part of Nigeria

In helping people survive the economic hardship brought by the coronavirus pandemic, midfleder Joel Obi has distributed food items including rice, noodles and vegetable oil to families in Aniocha Local Government Area in Delta State.

Delta is one of the states in that is currently under lockdown due to Covid-19 and the government's restriction is widely reported to be affecting people's livelihoods.

The distribution was made by Obi's foundation with the Nigeria international stuck in - one of the heavily hit countries in Europe.

More teams

The Super Eagles midfielder has not been invited to Gernot Rohr's team since he travelled with with the three-time African champions to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in , where he was an unused substitute.

Obi made 19 appearances for Chievo in the Serie B this season before the second division was indefinitely suspended because of the coronavirus.

The Yellow and Blues are eighth in the league table, within the promotion play-off zone.