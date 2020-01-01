Coronavirus: Atletico Madrid's Partey appreciates people working in tough times

With the pandemic continuing to spread, more people are putting themselves on the line to save lives

Thomas Partey has sent a message in appreciation of those working in difficult times during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has spread to every corner of the globe which has impacted football and other economic activities.

In some places, some essential services such as medical care, food production and telecommunications are still active.

However, workers in these fields have put their lives at high risk.

This is particularly so for the medical practitioners who come in direct contact with infected people while administering treatment.

"Let's keep thanking all the people who are working in such difficult times," Partey posted on Instagram.

The Ghanaian midfielder, along with his Atleti teammates, agreed to slash their salaries to 70% to enable the club to pay 430 non-playing staff.

The inactivity of football for the last month in will have a significant impact on the finances of most clubs.