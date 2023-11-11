WATCH: Genius! Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio lets free-kick fly into his own goal for clever reason as unaware fans make match-fixing claim

Corinthians goalkeeper Cassio showed off his football IQ by allowing an indirect Atletico Mineiro free-kick to be scored - knowing it wouldn't count.

Cassio lets in Mineiro indirect free-kick

Corinthians keeper given goal kick

Supporters initially suspected match-fixing

WHAT HAPPENED? Referee Braulio da Silva Machado stopped Corinthians' home Brasiliero Serie A clash to award Mineiro an indirect free-kick in the 74th minute a good 35 yards from goal. When the free-kick was swung into the box, the 36-year-old keeper jumped out of the path of the ball and allowed the net to bulge. Many on social media felt this was an example of match-fixing but unbeknownst to them, the Brazilian stopper showed off his in-depth knowledge of the sport. According to the FA's Laws of the Game rulebook, if an indirect free-kick is fired directly into the opponents' goal, then a goal kick is awarded. If the ball had touched Cassio, Mineiro would have made it 2-1 but in the end the game on Thursday ended 1-1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cassio has made more 600 appearances over his career, the majority of which have come at Corinthians. While the incident looked suspect to many, his quick-thinking will help many fans understand the rules of the game a bit better.

WHAT NEXT? Corinthians are back in action on Sunday when they travel to Gremio whereas Mineiro host Goias on the same day.