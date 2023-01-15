Atletico boss Simeone hopes 'extraordinary' Joao Felix can impress at Chelsea following loan exit

Diego Simeone has hailed Joao Felix as an extraordinary talent and hopes that the Portuguese plays well during his loan spell at Chelsea.

Simeone hopes for Felix success

Joined Chelsea on loan

Sent off on Premier League debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Joao Felix did not have the ideal start to life as a Chelsea player as he was sent off an hour into his debut against Fulham. He moved to Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid earlier in January. Despite Felix's poor start, his former manager Diego Simeone has wished him luck and praised his "extraordinary abilities" as a player.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Atletico manager said: "I will not go into details (about Joao Felix's performances) with such a long explanation. I just wish him the best, a boy with some extraordinary football ability. He is young and obviously eager to do his best and showcase all the football that he has in him. So hopefully he will succeed, wherever he is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues lost Felix's debut 2-1 to Fulham and are now currently 10th in the Premier League table with 25 points from 18 matches.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO FELIX? The Atletico Madrid loanee will now serve a compulsory three-match ban and will only return to action on February 11 when the Blues face West Ham United.