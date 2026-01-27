How to buy Coppa Italia 2026 tickets: Dates, stages, ticket prices & more

We’re reaching the business end of proceedings in the Coppa Italia, and there are some eye-catching encounters on the near horizon as the hunt for silverware continues.

The quarter-finals get underway on February 4 (although Napoli still await to see who their opponents are, with Fiorentina clashing with Como this week for the final last-8 berth). With demand outweighing supply for several Serie A encounters during the season, the Coppa Italia offers supporters a further chance to see some of the Italian giants in action. Why not check out all the ticket options for the forthcoming encounters?

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Coppa Italia drama. There's nothing more exhilarating than watching football underneath the lights in some of Europe’s iconic stadiums. Let GOAL guide you through the Coppa Italia ticket-purchasing process, how you secure seats, how much they cost, and much more.

Upcoming Coppa Italia fixtures

The only non-Serie A team left in the competition, Venezia, was beaten 5-1 by Inter Milan during the Round of 16 stage, leaving the following sides to fight it out for Coppa Italia glory:

Date Match (CET) Location Tickets Tue, Jan 27 Fiorentina vs Como (9pm) Stadio Artemio Franchi (Florence) Tickets Wed, Feb 4 Inter vs Torino (9pm) Stadio Brianteo (Monza)* Tickets Thu, Feb 5 Atalanta vs Juventus (9pm) Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia (Bergamo) Tickets Tue, Feb 10 Napoli vs Fiorentina or Como (9pm) Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples) Tickets Wed, Feb 11 Bologna vs Lazio (9pm) Stadio Renato Dall'Ara (Bologna) Tickets

How to buy Coppa Italia match tickets

* played in Monza, due to the San Siro being used for Winter Olympics preparations

Coppa Italia tickets can be purchased directly through the home team's official club site. This is the most reliable method of securing seats, especially during the earlier rounds of the competition. For those early rounds, tickets are unlikely to sell out quickly, but for later-stage matches, demand tends to rise rapidly.

Coppa Italia ticket distribution also depends on the stage of the competition. For the preliminary matches, tickets are released approximately 3-4 weeks beforehand. However, once we get into the latter stages, the ticket sale timeframes will tighten. So, for quarter-finals, say, tickets would likely go on sale 2-3 weeks ahead of kick-off. The sales period returns to around a month for the Final, with a surge in demand when tickets are first released.

With certain Coppa Italia fixtures selling out fast, it means some fans may need to turn to secondary resale options, such as SeatPick. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

How much are Coppa Italia match tickets?

Coppa Italia ticket prices vary depending on a number of factors, including the stage of the competition, the teams involved, where the match is being played, and where you are seated. In general, though, tickets for fixtures during the early rounds tend to range between €20 - €30. As the tournament progresses, so do the prices, with quarter-final tickets in the €40 - €100 bracket.

At the Stadio Olimpico, tickets for the Final are priced from around €60 for the farthest views and go up to over €200 for the premium spots. These prices are likely to increase depending on which two teams reach the final.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as SeatPick are currently available from €26 upwards, with Final tickets also available for purchase.

What to expect from Coppa Italia 2025/26?

Football or ‘calcio’ is ingrained in the Italian nation’s psyche, and the country has some of the biggest and well-supported clubs in the world, all with long and illustrious histories.

Those clubs have always attracted a whole host of talented players, so it’s no wonder football fans from all four corners of the globe want to come to Italy to view the exhilarating action unfold in person.

Juventus are the most successful side in Coppa Italia history, having lifted the trophy aloft 15 times, and they remain in search of a 16th crown, having ousted Udinese during the Round of 16 phase at the start of December. As is the norm, the Coppa Italia Final will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in May, which is always an added incentive for the capital sides to go all the way. However, of the two sides from ‘The Eternal City’, only Lazio still remains in the hunt for glory, after Roma fell at the first hurdle, losing 3-2 to Torino.

Bologna sprang a surprise when reigning supreme as Coppa Italia champions last season, their first success in the competition for over 50 years. They’ll be keen to maintain their Cup momentum this time around and follow in Inter Milan’s footsteps, who went back-to-back in 2023.

What is the remaining Coppa Italia 2025/26 schedule?

The Preliminary round of the Coppa Italia 2025/26 kicked off in August with eight teams from Serie B and Serie C competing. The four winners advanced to the First round, where the remaining Serie B sides began their Cup quest, along with the Serie A teams seeded 9-20. The top-8 seeded Serie A sides would then join from the Round of 16 stage. These are the remaining round dates:

February 4-11: Quarter-finals

March 3-5: Semi-finals (1st leg)

April 21-23: Semi-finals (2nd leg)

May 13: Final

Who are the recent Coppa Italia winners?

Below are the last ten winners of the Coppa Italia. All the finals were played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, apart from the 2021 edition, which was staged at the Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, due to COVID restrictions.