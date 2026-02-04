How to buy Copa Libertadores 2026 tickets: Qualifying rounds, team fixtures, where to buy, prices & more

South American soccer supporters may be gearing themselves up for a summer to remember, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicking off in June. However, first and foremost in their minds is the Copa Libertadores.

With matches taking place on various dates throughout the year, until the final in November, you'll have plenty of opportunities to get involved.

Let GOAL take you through all the vital Copa Libertadores information you need to know, to give you a better chance of getting your hands on match tickets this year, including where to purchase them and how much they will cost.

Upcoming Copa Libertadores 2026 fixtures

This will be the 67th edition of the Copa Libertadores.

The competition begins on February 3 with qualifying phase matches and culminates with the final on November 28, scheduled to be played in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Wed, Feb 4 1st Leg: 2 de Mayo vs Alianza Lima (9.30pm) Estadio Rio Parapiti (Pedro Juan Caballero) Tickets Thu, Feb 5 1st Leg: Juventud vs Universidad Catolica (9.30pm) Estadio Centenario (Montevideo) Tickets Tue, Feb 10 2nd Leg: Deportivo Tachira vs The Strongest (8.30pm) Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo (San Cristobal) Tickets Wed, Feb 11 2nd Leg: Alianza Lima vs 2 de Mayo (7.30pm) Estadio Alejandro Villanueva (Lima) Tickets Thu, Feb 12 2nd Leg: Universidad Catolica vs Juventud (7.30pm) Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa (Quito) Tickets Tue, Feb 17 1st Leg: TBC vs Sporting Cristal (9.30pm) TBC Tickets 1st Leg: Carabobo vs Huachipato (6pm) Estadio Misael Delgado (Valencia) Tickets 1st Leg: Liverpool vs Independiente Medellin (9.30pm) Estadio Centenario (Montevideo) Tickets Wed, Feb 18 1st Leg: Barcelona vs Argentinos Juniors (7.30pm) Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo (Guayaquil) Tickets 1st Leg: Nacional Potosi vs Botafogo (8.30pm) Estadio Victor Agustin Ugarte (Potosi) Tickets 1st Leg: O'Higgins vs Bahia (7pm) Estadio El Teniente (Rancagua) Tickets Thu, Feb 19 1st Leg: TBC vs Guarani (7pm) TBC Tickets 1st Leg: TBC vs Deportes Tolima (8.30pm) TBC Tickets Tue, Feb 24 2nd Leg: Sporting Cristal vs TBC (7.30pm) Estadio Miguel Grau (Callao) Tickets 2nd Leg: Huachipato vs Carabobo (7pm) Estadio Huachipato-CAP Acero (Talcahuano) Tickets 2nd Leg: Independiente Medellin vs Liverpool (7.30pm) Estadio Atanasio Girardot (Medellin) Tickets Wed, Feb 25 2nd Leg: Argentinos Juniors vs Barcelona (9.30pm) Estadio Diego Armando Maradona (Buenos Aires) Tickets 2nd Leg: Botafogo vs Nacional Potosi (9.30pm) Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos (Rio de Janeiro) Tickets 2nd Leg: Bahia vs O'Higgins (7pm) Arena Fonte Nova (Salvador) Tickets Thu, Feb 26 2nd Leg: Guarani vs TBC (7pm) Estadio Defensores del Chaco (Asuncion) Tickets 2nd Leg: Deportes Tolima vs TBC (7.30pm) Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro (Ibague) Tickets

How to buy Copa Libertadores 2026 tickets

Tickets for the Copa Libertadores Final will be sold via the relevant competing clubs, once they are known. The clubs will announce sale dates via official channels, their website, and social media platforms.

Early booking is essential for some of the marquee encounters and for matches during the knockout stages of the competition.

As well as buying Copa Libertadores match tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. FootballTicketNet is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

What is the Copa Libertadores 2026 format and schedule?

The competition has had several formats over its lifetime. In its current set-up, at least four clubs from 10 South American (CONMEBOL) nations compete in the tournament, with Argentina and Brazil having the most representatives (seven and eight clubs, respectively). A group stage has always been used, but the number of teams per group has varied.

The tournament consists of eight phases, with the first phase taking place in early February. The four surviving teams from the first three phases join 28 teams in the group stage, which consists of eight groups of four teams each. The eight group winners and eight runners-up enter the knockout stages, which end with the final in November.

The 2026 Copa Libertadores competition schedule is as follows:

First stage: February 3-12

Second stage: February 17-26

Third stage: March 3-12

Group stage: Matchday 1 - April 7-9

Group stage: Matchday 2 - April 14-16

Group stage: Matchday 3 - April 28-30

Group stage: Matchday 4 - May 5-7

Group stage: Matchday 5 - May 19-21

Group stage: Matchday 6 - May 26-28

Round of 16: August 11-20 (two-legged ties)

Quarter-finals: September 8-17 (two-legged ties)

Semi-finals: October 13-22 (two-legged ties)

Final: Saturday, November 28 (Estadio Centenário, Montevideo, Uruguay)

How much are Copa Libertadores 2026 tickets?

NB: All the qualifying stage and knockout round ties (apart from the final) are played over two legs.

Unsurprisingly, demand for Copa Libertadores tickets increases as the competition continues, as we reach the final stages and get closer to the November final. Match prices will vary immensely depending on which clubs are involved and the stage of the tournament.

While the official 2026 final details are yet to be confirmed, last year’s prices act as a good guide. The categories and prices were as follows:

Category 1: $320

Category 2: $200

Category 3: $95

However, the clubs in the final managed and defined their own sales policy for the exclusive sections intended for their own fans.

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability, as well as secondary resale sites such as Football Ticket Net.

Which teams are playing in the Copa Libertadores 2026?

47 teams from 10 CONMEBOL member associations have qualified for the tournament. They are as follows:

Country Club Entry Stage Argentina Lanus Group stage Platense Group stage Estudiantes Group stage Independiente Rivadavia Group stage Rosario Central Group stage Boca Juniors Group stage Argentinos Juniors Qualifying - 2nd stage Bolivia Always Ready Group stage Bolivar Group stage Nacional Potosi Qualifying - 2nd stage The Strongest Qualifying - 1st stage Brazil Flamengo Group stage Corinthians Group stage Palmeiras Group stage Cruzeiro Group stage Mirassol Group stage Fluminense Group stage Botafogo Qualifying - 2nd stage Bahia Qualifying - 2nd stage Chile Coquimbo Unido Group stage Universidad Catolica Group stage O'Higgins Qualifying - 2nd stage Huachipato Qualifying - 2nd stage Colombia Santa Fe Group stage Junior Group stage Deportes Tolima Qualifying - 2nd stage Independiente Medellin Qualifying - 2nd stage Ecuador Independiente del Valle Group stage LDU Quito Group stage Barcelona Qualifying - 2nd stage Universidad Catolica Qualifying - 2nd stage Paraguay Cerro Porteno Group stage Libertad Group stage Guarani Qualifying - 2nd stage 2 de Mayo Qualifying - 1st stage Peru Universitario Group stage Cusco Group stage Sporting Cristal Qualifying - 2nd stage Alianza Lima Qualifying - 1st stage Uruguay Nacional Group stage Penarol Group stage Liverpool Qualifying - 2nd stage Juventud Qualifying - 1st stage Venezuela Universidad Central Group stage Deportivo La Guaira Group stage Carabobo Qualifying - 2nd stage Deportivo Tachira Qualifying - 1st stage

What to expect from Copa Libertadores 2025?

The Copa Libertadores may not ramp up until the big guns enter the group stage of the tournament. However, we can still expect numerous entertaining encounters during the qualifying phase, which kicks off this week (February 3-5) and continues until mid-March.

The lowest-ranked league clubs from the Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela leagues enter the fray initially, and they’ll be dreaming of going deep in the competition.

The Copa Libertadores has mushroomed over the years, in both prestige and the number of participants taking part. During the early editions of the tournament, which burst into life in the 1960s, only the champions of the various South American leagues took part. For the current campaign, 47 clubs are in the mix, with at least four hailing from each of the CONMEBOL nations. Argentina and Brazil have the most representatives (seven and eight clubs, respectively).

It’s no surprise that Brazil have the most clubs competing of all the nations involved, as Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A teams have dominated in recent times. Including Flamengo’s success last year, Brazilian sides have won seven consecutive Copa Libertadores titles.

However, it’s Argentinian clubs who have the most illustrious histories in the competition. Independiante top the all-time winners’ standings, although you have to go all the way back to 1984 for their seventh and last trophy win. Boca Juniors sit just one spot behind them, having worn the Libertadores crown on six occasions and reached a total of 12 finals in total. Boca’s most recent appearance in the competition's curtain-closer came in 2023, where they suffered heartache at the hands of Fluminense.

As well as earning the right to play against the winners of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana in the 2027 Recopa Sudamericana, this year’s Copa Libertadores champions will also automatically qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

How to watch Copa Libertadores 2026 matches in the US?

If you’re unable to go to any of the upcoming Copa Libertadores matches, the second-best option is to watch or stream the action at home or if you’re on the move. Viewers in the United States can catch every moment LIVE on beIN SPORTS.

Fubo is a top-quality streaming service that includes beIN SPORTS in some of its subscription packages, so it offers access to Copa Libertadores matches and a whole world of sports.

Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

Watch Copa Libertadores 2026 matches from anywhere with a VPN

If access to Copa Libertadores matches isn't available in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.