Controversial gun celebration was message 'to the racists' says Portimonense star Yago

The Brazilian's antics provoked a furious reaction from rival fans

Portimonense forward Yago Cariello has explained his controversial goal celebration during his side's 2-1 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes. After netting an 88th-minute equaliser, Yago grabbed the corner flag and used it to mime machine-gun fire in the direction of the travelling Vitoria supporters.

His actions prompted angry reactions in the stands and on the pitch, with some fans even throwing projectiles at the Brazilian.

Yago has since attempted to explain his celebration, claiming that it was not aimed at the travelling contingent as a whole, but rather at a select few who targeted Portimonense players with racist abuse.

What has Yago said about his gun celebration?

"Today, we all exceeded ourselves, but I didn't gun down the Vitória fans, which I respect, I just had a reaction to the racists who spit and cursed my teammates in a prejudiced way," he wrote.

How did Yago react at the time?

Yago did seem to regret his celebration at the time.

After a Vitoria player reacted angrily, he raised his hands in an apologetic manner, apparently realising how his actions might have been interpreted.

Yago's goal means both Vitoria and Portimonense have six points from their opening three Primeira League games this season.