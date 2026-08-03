Al-Nassr are just hours away from confirming their first signing of the summer window. Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa has been spotted at Mallorca airport bound for Riyadh, the penultimate step before he completes the formalities and undergoes a medical.

Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" report that the midfielder, currently on the books at Real Mallorca, is on the brink of becoming Al-Nassr's first arrival of the window after all parties struck a final agreement.

The agreement is fully done

Speaking exclusively to the same station, Costa confirmed he has already reached a comprehensive agreement with Al-Nassr's management over every detail of his move to the Saudi side in the coming hours.

All the finer points have been nailed down, the player added, from the financial terms to the length of the contract and the additional clauses. Only the official procedures and the medical remain.

An airport photo confirms the official announcement is near

"Cadena SER" also published an exclusive photo of Costa at Mallorca airport, preparing to board the plane to Riyadh and join up with Al-Nassr. It leaves little doubt that the official announcement is imminent.

A rich professional career

Costa is 25. Over the past few years he has racked up 108 official appearances in a Real Mallorca shirt across various domestic and continental competitions, showcasing his technical and physical qualities in midfield.

The Portugal international has also turned out for Almeria and Sporting Braga in earlier chapters of his career before moving to Real Mallorca, where he became a cornerstone of the side's midfield.

Al-Nassr will be the fourth professional stop of Costa's career, and he is expected to bring technical and tactical depth to their midfield next season.

The club should confirm the deal within the next 48 hours, once he has passed his medical and signed the paperwork. It marks the first in a series of signings Al-Nassr are planning this summer.