Conference League draw with prospects for FC Twente

FC Twente know their six opponents in the Conference League league phase. SC Freiburg, Pafos FC, Lincoln Red Imps, Kairat Almaty, Aarhus and FC Thun await in Europe. The first match will be played on 15 October.

Drawn from Pot 3 on Friday, the Tukkers already knew they would face six different opponents, one from each pot. They will play one match at home and one away against those sides. A meeting with Ajax was ruled out because clubs from the same country cannot be paired together.

Alongside FC Twente in Pot 3 were Lugano, Getafe, Kups, FC Twente, FK Borac, Banja Luka, Lincoln Red Imps.

From Pot 1 came SC Freiburg, while Pafos FC were drawn from Pot 2. Lincoln Red Imps are the opponent from Pot 3 and Kairat Almaty come from Pot 4. Aarhus came out of Pot 5 and, finally, FC Thun from Pot 6.

On which dates will FC Twente play in the Conference League?

That league phase starts on 15 October. The remaining matches will be played on 22 October, 5 November, 26 November, 10 December and 17 December. Which opponent FC Twente will face on which date was not yet known on Thursday evening. UEFA will announce the final fixture schedule, including the exact match dates and kick-off times, no later than Saturday 29 August.

Those who finish between first and eighth will qualify directly for the last 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th will play off for a spot in the last 16. The rest will be eliminated and their European adventure will be over.

FC Twente's opponents in the Conference League: SC Freiburg, Pafos FC, Lincoln Red Imps, Kairat Almaty, Aarhus, FC Thun.