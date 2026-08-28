Conference League draw offers prospects for FC Twente

FC Twente know their six opponents in the league phase of the Conference League. SC Freiburg, Pafos FC, Lincoln Red Imps, Kairat Almaty, Aarhus and FC Thun are their European opponents. The first match will be played on 15 October.

Drawn from Pot 3 on Friday, the Tukkers already knew they would face six different opponents, one from each pot. They will play one match at home and one away against each of them. A meeting with Ajax was ruled out because clubs from the same country cannot be paired together.

In Pot 3, FC Twente were alongside Lugano, Getafe, Kups, FC Twente, FK Borac, Banja Luka and Lincoln Red Imps.

From Pot 1 they drew SC Freiburg, with Pafos FC coming out of Pot 2. Lincoln Red Imps are the opponents from Pot 3, while Kairat Almaty come from Pot 4. Aarhus came out of Pot 5, with FC Thun completing the list from Pot 6.

On which dates will FC Twente play in the Conference League?

The league phase starts on 15 October. The remaining matches will be played on 22 October, 5 November, 26 November, 10 December and 17 December. On Thursday evening, it was still not known which opponent FC Twente would face on which date. UEFA will announce the final fixture list, including the exact match dates and kick-off times, by Saturday 29 August at the latest.

The teams finishing first to eighth will qualify directly for the round of 16. Those placed ninth to 24th will play off for a place in the last 16. The rest are eliminated and their European adventure will be over.

FC Twente's opponents in the Conference League: SC Freiburg, Pafos FC, Lincoln Red Imps, Kairat Almaty, Aarhus, FC Thun.