Concern for Man Utd as Rashford limps out of Wolves clash ahead of Liverpool meeting
Getty Images
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was forced off with injury after only 17 minutes during the FA Cup third round replay against Wolves at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
The England international appeared to be limping shortly before a challenge with Wolves defender Matt Doherty saw him substituted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Rashford's injury comes as the Red Devils prepare for a crunch match against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
More to come...