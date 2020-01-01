Concern for Man Utd as Rashford limps out of Wolves clash ahead of Liverpool meeting

The Red Devils attacker was forced to leave the field ahead of the team's crunch clash against their local rivals

star Marcus Rashford was forced off with injury after only 17 minutes during the third round replay against Wolves at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The international appeared to be limping shortly before a challenge with Wolves defender Matt Doherty saw him substituted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford's injury comes as the Red Devils prepare for a crunch match against runaway Premier League leaders at Anfield on Sunday.

More to come...