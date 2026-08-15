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FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Telekom CupGetty Images Sport

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Concern for Bayern star: Konrad Laimer substituted early through injury in tough test

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart
Bayern Munich
VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich's penultimate friendly on Saturday afternoon against RB Leipzig began with a moment of shock. For right-back Laimer, it was all over after just a few minutes.

Austria international Konrad Laimer appeared to injure his right leg in a challenge. The pictures did not make it clear whether the Austrian had hurt his knee, his thigh or both.

Still, Laimer looked to be in severe pain. Two Bayern Munich staff members helped him off the pitch and his leg was bandaged immediately.

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Telekom CupGetty Images


Vincent Kompany replaced the 29-year-old in the ninth minute with Sacha Boey, who is still expected to leave the Munich club in this transfer window.

For Bayern, the meeting with last season's third-placed Bundesliga side is the penultimate friendly before the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday week. Then on Tuesday, the German record champions also face second-tier side 1. FC Heidenheim.

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB

Bayern Munich fixtures: FCB's next matches

Date

Competition

Match

Tuesday, 18 August (6pm)

Friendly

1. FC Heidenheim vs. Bayern Munich

Saturday, 22 August (8.30pm)

DFL Supercup

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Friday, 28 August (8.30pm)

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart

Wednesday, 2 September (8.45pm)

DFB Cup

VfL Osnabrück vs. Bayern Munich

Saturday, 5 September (6.30pm)

Bundesliga

FC Schalke vs. Bayern Munich

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