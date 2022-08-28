'We are completely in love with Haaland!' - Guardiola hails Man City's hat-trick hero

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has settled quickly in the Manchester City squad following his heroics in the 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

Ex-Dortmund striker hits first City hat-trick

Norwegian leads Premier League scoring charts

Champions turn around deficit again

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker helped the Premier League champions turn around a two-goal deficit with three goals in 18 minutes. It was his first set of goals at the Etihad Stadium following his £51 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What’s important is he’s a lovely guy, down to earth," Guardiola said. "We are completely in love with him. It’s not just the goals, it's how happy he is.

"I see his behaviour and his body language. You pay attention to the body language of the players and always his is in the right position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland is already leading the Premier League goalscoring charts with six goals from his first four appearances, while his club trail only Arsenal by two points at the top of the table.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland is just the fourth player after Diego Costa, City legend Sergio Aguero and Mick Quinn to score six times in his first four Premier League appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The striker will be hoping to add even more goals to his tally on August 31 when City welcome Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium.