According to the French newspaper L'Equipe , the Reds want to wrap up deals for Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola as quickly as possible.

Liverpool are set to send an offer for Mbaye to Paris Saint-Germain this weekend before pursuing a move for Barcola next week. PSG, meanwhile, are reportedly willing to discuss both attacking players, as, according to consistent media reports, two transfers involving forwards in Mika Godts (Ajax Amsterdam) and Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona) are on the verge of being completed.

Rumours of a possible move for Barcola to Liverpool have been around for some time. More than €100 million could flow from Anfield Road to the French capital for the 23-year-old, whose chances of a regular starting spot would fall even further with the arrival of Godts and Torres. The Frenchman had already considered leaving last summer before PSG blocked a move. A few weeks ago, he is said to have rejected an extension to his contract, which still runs until 2028.

BVB too: Which clubs are still interested in Ibrahim Mbaye?

Mbaye's situation is different. For the 18-year-old, the Reds will likely have to fend off plenty of competition. That includes BVB, where the Senegal World Cup participant had already been seen as an alternative before the collapsed transfer of Said El Mala. Now the issue could heat up again at Borussia Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested, as the transfer poker over Moussa Diaby is dragging on and an agreement is still nowhere in sight.

Manchester City are also said to have looked into the highly talented teenager, who for the time being appears to have no further chance of regular playing time in Paris. Last season, he still managed just under 1,000 minutes in Ligue 1, but by the knockout phase of the Champions League he was completely out of the picture.

Liverpool, meanwhile, certainly need to act, as Cody Gakpo is said to already be in advanced talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a move. BVB, meanwhile, do not only have Mbaye on their radar as an El Mala alternative. They are also said to hold strong interest in Giannis Konstantelias and Christopher Nkunku.