Colombia vs Uruguay on US TV: How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL World Cup qualification matches

The race to Qatar 2022 continues this week as la Celeste travel to Barranquilla in the pick of another thrilling round of games

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying returns this week as the 10 South American nations compete for a place at World Cup 2022 in .

And the pick of the round arrives on Friday as host in Barranquilla.

CONMEBOL qualifiers can be watched through Fanatiz. The streaming platform offers the option to watch each game in the US..

How to watch Colombia vs Uruguay on US TV

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel November 13 12:30pm / 3:30pm Colombia vs Uruguay Fanatiz

What has happened to Colombia & Uruguay so far in CONMEBOL's World Cup 2022 qualification?

Colombia kicked off their campaign in style last month with a 3-0 victory , as two goals from Luis Muriel inspired them to a winning start.

Carlos Queiroz’ side followed that up with a valuable point in thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Radamel Falcao.

Uruguay, meanwhile, have made a less impressive start, following up victory over Chile in Montevideo with a 4-2 humbling at the hands of .

With reigning continental champions coming to town on Tuesday in round four, La Celeste face a tricky week in their quest to put some points on the board before the long wait for the return of qualifiers in March next year.

Colombia and Uruguay team news and preview

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez as no further injury concerns going into the clash after goalkeeper Yonathan Irrazabal, defender Alexis Rolin and midfielder Gabriel Neves replaced Martin Silva, Sebastian Coates and Fede Valverde.

Colombia will be without Radamel Falco this month after he picked up a hamstring injury on club duty and defender Santiago Arias is also missing following his terrible ankle injury suffered last month.

's Davinson Sanchez is a doubt after joining his team-mates late this week for personal reasons, but goalkeeper David Ospina appears to have overcome a minor knock and is back in contention.

Probable Colombia XI: Ospina; Orejuela, Mina, Murillo, Mojica; Barrios, Uribe, Cuadrado; James; Muriel, Zapata.

Probable Uruguay XI: Martin Campana; Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Vina; Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Rodriguez; Suarez, Cavani/Nunez.

CONMEBOL's World Cup 2022 qualification table ahead of Matchday 3

# Country P W D L GD Pts 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 7 6 2 2 2 0 0 2 6 3 Colombia 2 1 1 0 3 4 4 2 1 1 0 1 4 5 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 1 3 6 Uruguay 2 1 0 1 -1 3 7 Chile 2 0 1 1 -1 1 8 2 0 1 1 -2 1 9 Venezuela 2 0 0 2 -4 0 10 2 0 0 2 -6 0

