'Cologne is important to me' - Union Berlin striker Anthony Ujah

The Nigerian forward still holds affinity with the Billy Goats where he spent three years

Union Berlin striker Anthony Ujah is still fond of his former club FC Cologne, claiming the North Rhine-Westphalia outfit to be "important".

Die Eisernen will be up against the Billy Goats in this weekend's round of fixtures and the Nigerian clearly relishes the opportunity.

Ujah played 102 times for Cologne, scoring 36 goals and providing 10 assists.

He joined Union Berlin from in the summer of 2019 and has made 20 appearances, although only eight of them have been starts.

The 29-year-old has scored two goals, which came in a 2-1 home defeat to on September 27, 2019 and a 2-0 win over on November 23.

"Always", Ujah told Kicker when asked if a tie against Cologne is special to him.

"In Cologne, I had my best time in football so far. The city is very important to me. I see my future there."

Ujah also likes the German capital asserting "Berlin is a great city".

Though he has clocked just 789 minutes of Bundesliga action this season, Ujah says he is "satisfied" and calls his move from Mainz to Union Berlin "the right decision".

Ujah also weighed in on protests taking place across the world on racial injustice and discrimination which emanated from the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Bundesliga matches last weekend saw players kneel as a mark of solidarity and Ujah thinks it is a "right step".

"There is a lot more to do. The action is great, but it is important that the message goes deep into the world because we can have a good life together if everyone accepts," he continued.

"We're on the right track. I'm sure the future will be better."

Ujah has also been on the books of another German club in where he scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 37 competitive outings.

He also had a stint with Norwegian side Lillestrom and Liaoning FC in , netting a combined 37 goals.

Ujah's career began in with Abuja FC and Warri Wolves.

He has been capped seven times for Nigeria, last appearing in a goalless draw with on September 5, 2015, during the 2017 qualifiers.