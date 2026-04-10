Coachella is once again upon us in California for the next two weekends, and the line-up is looking stellar.

This time, you'll see Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Anyma headline the festival in what promises to be an unforgettable performance for music fans across the world.

Here at GOAL, we’ve got all the information you need to navigate the ticket-buying process, from official sales to trusted resale platforms, and here's everything you need to know.

When is Coachella 2026?

Coachella 2026 kicks off on April 10th, 2026, and will take place until April 19th, 2026.

When Apr 10-12 & 17-19 Where Indio, California Tickets Tickets

Where to buy Coachella 2026 tickets?

Tickets for Coachella 2026 sold out within a week of official release (September 19th, 2025) on the festival site. However, there are waiting lists that you can sign up to now on the site for any tickets that come up for availability via the official avenues.

If you are unable to secure tickets on the official site, don't panic. The secondary market, like StubHub and Viagogo, is another alternative if you're looking for last-minute tickets from other fans.

Note: All tickets are subject to availability and can sell out at any time.

How much are Coachella 2026 tickets?

Ticket prices can vary widely depending on the venue, seat location, and demand. Coachella has released four options for tickets. Here's a closer look at what all the packages include so you can choose the best one for you:

General Admission from $549: Entrance for all days and access to GA camping areas

Entrance for all days and access to GA camping areas General Admission + 3 Day-Shuttle from $679: Includes Coachella Shuttle Pass + entry to venue and GA camping areas

Includes Coachella Shuttle Pass + entry to venue and GA camping areas General Admission 4-Pack: Includes 4 GA passes, and you save $10 per pass.

Includes 4 GA passes, and you save $10 per pass. VIP from $1,199: Entry to the venue and all VIP areas and GA camping areas.

On resale sites, though, while you might find tickets for less than face value closer to the event, it is more likely that tickets will be more expensive as the shows sell out and demand surges.

Schedule and Line-up for Coachella 2026

Coachella

Who's playing at Coachella 2026?

The three headliners for Coachella 2026 are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Anyma. It will again be two weekends of the same lineups, with additional sets from the XX, the Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, BIGBANG, and more. Other big names set to feature include Disclosure, Turnstile, Kaskade, KATSEYE, Laufey, Clipse, Interpol, Ethel Cain, and there's more where that came from.

For Justin Bieber, this will be his first time headlining at Coachella. The Canadian singer has been a guest performer joining other artists onstage like Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, Chance the Rapper, Tems, and Wizkid. But Bieber has never actually performed at Coachella as a billed artist before, and this set will also mark his first live concert in over three years, with his last show taking place in September 2022.

This is also Karol G’s second stop at the Indio festival, following the Colombian superstar’s debut appearance in 2022. Coachella set is scheduled to be her first full live show after releasing her latest album, Tropicoquet, in June 2025. She performed at the halftime act at the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

If pop or rock isn't your taste, then here’s certainly a bit of ’70s and ’80s rock and punk with Devo, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Black Flag, and ’90s electronic music in the shape of Moby, Groove Armada, and Röyksopp. Of course, the line-up is subject to change in the event an artist can't perform.

Where is Coachella 2026 taking place?

Coachella 2026, as usual, will be taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The venue is a large field in the city of Indio, which is part of the larger Coachella Valley, a desert area a couple of hours east of L.A. in Riverside County.

If you're looking for a place to stay in Indio, California, for Coachella 2026, make sure to do so ASAP.

Indio is a highly sought-after destination with a plethora of fantastic hotels, villas, and apartments for the Empire Polo Club to turn into the biggest festival in the States.