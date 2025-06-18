FIFA Club World Cup 2025 top scorers: Race for the Golden Boot

GOAL brings you a list of the leading marksmen in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup is in full swing, with 32 teams from around the globe converging in the U.S. for a revamped and high-stakes edition of the tournament.

Redesigned to mirror the format of the traditional World Cup, this fresh version brings together some of football's biggest names and star-studded squads.

European giants like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Bayern Munich headline the action, while MLS sides Inter Miami, LAFC, and the Seattle Sounders fly the flag for North America. With pride, prestige, and prize money on the line, the world's elite are not only chasing the trophy, they're also gunning for top scorer bragging rights.

Leading the charge is Kylian Mbappe, fresh off clinching the European Golden Shoe for 2024-25, joined by Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Ousmane Dembele, who recently lifted the Champions League trophy with PSG.

And then there's Lionel Messi, still a threat as he nears 38. The Olympic gold medalist has netted five goals in five previous Club World Cup matches and boasts three titles to his name.

Here's a look at the players setting the scoring charts alight at this year's Club World Cup.

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Boot Standings

Player Team Goals Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 3 Thomas Müller Bayern Munich 2 Michael Olise Bayern Munich 2 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich 2 Sacha Boey Bayern Munich 1 Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain 1 Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders 1 Igor Jesus Botafogo 1 Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain 1 Kang-in Lee Paris Saint-Germain 1 Senny Mayulu Paris Saint-Germain 1 Jair Cunha Botafogo 1 Luiz Araújo Flamengo 1 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 1 Pedro Neto Chelsea 1 Miguel Merentiel Boca Juniors 1 Giorgian de Arrascaeta Flamengo 1 Ángel Di María Benfica 1 Rodrigo Battaglia Boca Juniors 1 Nicolás Otamendi Benfica 1 Facundo Colidio River Plate 1 Sebastián Driussi River Plate 1 Yūsuke Matsuo Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Maximiliano Meza River Plate 1 Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Sergio Ramos Monterrey 1 Lautaro Martínez Inter 1

