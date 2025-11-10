Where to watch today's LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) are back at home looking to stop the bleeding after dropping three straight in their own building, and the Atlanta Hawks (5-5) just might be arriving at the wrong time for them.

Atlanta has quietly put together some real momentum. Winners in four of their last six, the Hawks have a chance to climb over .500 for the first time this season when they visit Inglewood on Monday. They're coming off a statement 122-102 win over the Lakers, a short-handed lineup, no less, snapping L.A.'s five-game heater and doing it with room to spare. That marks three straight double-digit victories for Atlanta, a team starting to figure out who they are even while missing pieces.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are still searching for answers, and for Kawhi Leonard. The All-Star sat his third consecutive game Saturday due to an ankle issue, and without him, the gears simply have not turned. L.A. fell 114-103 at home to the Phoenix Suns, their fourth straight defeat overall. The hot start at home? Gone. The Clips opened 3-0 in their building, but now the losses have piled up and the vibes are wobbling.

There were still bright spots: Ivica Zubac was a force with 21 points and 15 rebounds, bullying his way through the paint. John Collins added 19 and continues to show he can shoulder more scoring responsibility. But without Leonard's gravity and two-way command, the Clippers' ceiling looks considerably lower.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Clippers will face off against the Hawks in an exciting NBA game on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET or 7:30 pm PT at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date Monday, November 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET or 7:30 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clippers and the Hawks live on FDSN SE-ATL, FDSN SC, NBA TV and Fubo.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks team news & key performers

LA Clippers team news

The Clippers aren't exactly rolling in full health either. Kawhi Leonard has already been ruled out, while Jordan Miller and Bradley Beal are both listed as questionable.

Leonard’s absence could be a huge break, particularly for the Hawks' frontcourt, which is coming off one of its most assertive games of the season. Mo Gueye, in particular, continues to look like one of the season’s early surprises. In 2025-26, he's averaging a career-best 7.5 points per night on 53.6% shooting and 37% from deep, along with personal highs in rebounds (4.4) and assists (1.5).

Meanwhile, Asa Newell, though inexperienced, looked unshaken under the spotlight, finishing with 17 points and five boards while shooting 40% from three. His energy, length, and willingness to let it fly added a dynamic punch off the bench.

If the Hawks are going to beat L.A. again, they'll need to tighten up the offensive rhythm. As our own Kahlil McCuller pointed out, this offense has been a bit feast-or-famine lately, explosive one night, choppy the next. Finding steadier footing, especially with bodies still missing, will be the key to proving Tuesday night wasn't just a one-off.

Atlanta Hawks team news

The Atlanta Hawks showed real backbone in their blowout win over the Lakers, despite being without three regular starters. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Kristaps Porzingis were all spectators after playing key roles early this season, but Atlanta didn't blink. Mo Gueye put on a statement performance with 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while rookie Zaccharie Risacher poured in 19 of his own. Off the bench, Vit Krejci and Asa Newell both delivered with 17 points apiece, knocking down big threes and stepping confidently into expanded roles.

There should be some reinforcements on the way. Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard are expected to suit up against the Clippers, which is a major boost for Atlanta. However, both Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson are still at risk of missing their second straight game.

So, can the Hawks run it back and steal another one without two starters? It's not out of the question, but making lightning strike twice is no small order.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Head-to-Head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/15/25 NBA Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Clippers 98–121 01/05/25 NBA Los Angeles Clippers Atlanta Hawks 131–105 03/18/24 NBA Los Angeles Clippers Atlanta Hawks 93–110 02/06/24 NBA Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Clippers 144–149 01/29/23 NBA Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Clippers 113–120

More NBA news and coverage