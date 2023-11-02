'We were competitive as f*ck' - Ex-USMNT stars Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey open up on their fierce rivalry and admit they are 'more similar than we are different'

EX-USMNT stars Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey joined CBS Sports host Kate Abdo on the latest episode of Kickin' It to talk about their past rivalry.

Donovan and Dempsey speak on USMNT past

Duo more similar than not

Relationship better post-retirement

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ex-USMNT duo, who led the team in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, opened up on their historic past and the connotation that the two seemingly hated each other on the pitch. They both ended their international careers with 57 goals for the USA, and there has been an ever-long debate about which player was better, who was more important and who had more of an impact on the USMNT.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We get along better after playing than when we did while we were playing," Dempsey said. "I think we were so competitive, so focused on winning and driven that we didn't appreciate the moments - or maybe I didn't appreciate the moments, because I can be a little cutthroat - now, it feels more light and we get into more banter than what we used to have.

"We both had the same intentions, we loved winning and we were competitive as f*ck, right? And so sometimes, we went at it different ways. I hated - because of the way I grew up - confrontation, and you (Clint) don't mind confrontation in any way, which might be an understatement," Donovan said. "So at times we did this (clash) without even knowing it... Eddie Johnson was your boy, right? You guys were fine and then all of the sudden something would happen and y'all just f*ckin hated each other and you'd be like "F*ck you man, no f*ck you! No f*ck you!" and then three minutes later you guys would be like "Oh, what's up." You (Clint) almost needed that kind of edge and I wanted the opposite... I wanted everyone to be happy and together, but in different ways we achieved the same thing."

"But now, it's been really fun - like being in Qatar together, it was nice to spend time away from the competitive vibe and kind of get to know each other better and I think in the end, we're a lot more similar than we are different."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The newest CBS Sports GOLAZO network show has seen Abdo take a plethora of guests in the soccer world and have them open up in candid, honest and uncut conversations. The latest saw two of the biggest names in U.S. soccer history sit side-by-side in an open setting, a situation many never thought we would see.

There will always be an opinion on the duo, whether you side with one or the other - or even both- but one thing is certain: They are both USMNT legends.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Gregg Berhalter's side host Trinidad and Tobago on November 20 in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals.