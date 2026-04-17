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How to get Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

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Including ticket prices for Cavaliers vs Raptors, where to buy & more

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be a physical start to the Eastern Conference First Round.

Cleveland finished the regular season as the 4th seed in the East with a strong 52-30 record, narrowly missing out on a top-three spot. Toronto secured the 5th seed (46-36) after a late-season surge, climbing the standings to avoid the Play-In Tournament and set up this collision with the Cavs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Raptors vs. Cavaliers, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the market.

Cavaliers vs RaptorsBuy Tickets

How much do Raptors vs Cavaliers Playoff tickets cost?

Postseason prices are significantly higher than regular-season average prices, and international travel for the Toronto games adds a premium for fans crossing the border.

Prices vary based on the venue and the stakes of the game. Cleveland’s Rocket Arena is currently seeing Game 1 entry-level prices starting around $42, while the series shift to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for Game 3 is trending higher, with get-in prices starting at $83.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • Seating Tier: Upper-level nosebleed seats are the most budget-friendly, while courtside tickets at Rocket Arena for the series opener are currently listed as high as $3,200.
  • Series Momentum: Should the series return to Cleveland for a pivotal Game 5 or 7, expect resale prices on secondary markets to spike significantly.
  • Market Demand: Both cities have intense basketball cultures. The Raptors’ Jurassic Park atmosphere and the Cavaliers’ championship-hungry fanbase make these some of the toughest tickets to find in the Eastern Conference.
Raptors vs CavaliersBuy Tickets

Team

Arena

Entry Price Range

New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden

$280 - $950+

Boston Celtics

TD Garden

$195 - $850+

L.A. Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

$215 - $800+

Toronto Raptors

Scotiabank Arena

$83 - $680+

Oklahoma City Thunder

Paycom Center

$110 - $540+

Cleveland Cavaliers

Rocket Arena

$40 - $70+

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors kick-off time

NBA
NBA Playoffs
Rocket Arena

Team news & squads

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors lineups

Cleveland CavaliersCLE
-Line up

Substitutes

Toronto RaptorsTOR
-Line up

Substitutes

Form

Cleveland CavaliersCLE
-Form

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    130

    -

    117

    Washington Wizards

    W

  • Atlanta Hawks

    124

    -

    102

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    L

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    122

    -

    116

    Atlanta Hawks

    W

  • Memphis Grizzlies

    126

    -

    142

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    W

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    117

    -

    108

    Indiana Pacers

    W

Toronto RaptorsTOR
-Form

  • Toronto Raptors

    136

    -

    101

    Brooklyn Nets

    W

  • New York Knicks

    112

    -

    95

    Toronto Raptors

    L

  • Toronto Raptors

    128

    -

    114

    Miami Heat

    W

  • Toronto Raptors

    121

    -

    95

    Miami Heat

    W

  • Boston Celtics

    115

    -

    101

    Toronto Raptors

    L

Head-to-Head Record

Cleveland CavaliersCLE

Last 5 matches

Toronto RaptorsTOR

2

Wins

3

Wins

  • Toronto Raptors

    110

    -

    99

    Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    113

    -

    126

    Toronto Raptors

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    101

    -

    112

    Toronto Raptors

  • Toronto Raptors

    108

    -

    131

    Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Cleveland Cavaliers

    132

    -

    126

    Toronto Raptors

576

Points scored

582

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