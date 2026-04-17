How to get Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be a physical start to the Eastern Conference First Round.

Cleveland finished the regular season as the 4th seed in the East with a strong 52-30 record, narrowly missing out on a top-three spot. Toronto secured the 5th seed (46-36) after a late-season surge, climbing the standings to avoid the Play-In Tournament and set up this collision with the Cavs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Raptors vs. Cavaliers, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the market.

How much do Raptors vs Cavaliers Playoff tickets cost?

Postseason prices are significantly higher than regular-season average prices, and international travel for the Toronto games adds a premium for fans crossing the border.

Prices vary based on the venue and the stakes of the game. Cleveland’s Rocket Arena is currently seeing Game 1 entry-level prices starting around $42, while the series shift to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for Game 3 is trending higher, with get-in prices starting at $83.

Factors that influence cost include:

Seating Tier: Upper-level nosebleed seats are the most budget-friendly, while courtside tickets at Rocket Arena for the series opener are currently listed as high as $3,200 .

Series Momentum: Should the series return to Cleveland for a pivotal Game 5 or 7, expect resale prices on secondary markets to spike significantly.

Market Demand: Both cities have intense basketball cultures. The Raptors’ Jurassic Park atmosphere and the Cavaliers’ championship-hungry fanbase make these some of the toughest tickets to find in the Eastern Conference.

Team Arena Entry Price Range New York Knicks Madison Square Garden $280 - $950+ Boston Celtics TD Garden $195 - $850+ L.A. Lakers Crypto.com Arena $215 - $800+ Toronto Raptors Scotiabank Arena $83 - $680+ Oklahoma City Thunder Paycom Center $110 - $540+ Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Arena $40 - $70+

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors kick-off time

NBA Playoffs Rocket Arena

Team news & squads

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors lineups CLE - Line up Substitutes TOR - Line up Substitutes

Form

CLE - Form All Cleveland Cavaliers 130 - 117 Washington Wizards W

Atlanta Hawks 124 - 102 Cleveland Cavaliers L

Cleveland Cavaliers 122 - 116 Atlanta Hawks W

Memphis Grizzlies 126 - 142 Cleveland Cavaliers W

Cleveland Cavaliers 117 - 108 Indiana Pacers W TOR - Form All Toronto Raptors 136 - 101 Brooklyn Nets W

New York Knicks 112 - 95 Toronto Raptors L

Toronto Raptors 128 - 114 Miami Heat W

Toronto Raptors 121 - 95 Miami Heat W

Boston Celtics 115 - 101 Toronto Raptors L

Head-to-Head Record