Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Vinicius JuniorGetty/GOAL
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Clear words: Arsenal star breaks his silence about Vinicius

Transfers
LaLiga
Premier League
Real Madrid
Arsenal
Vinicius Junior
R. Calafiori
Spain
England
Brazil
Italy

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the Brazilian star

 Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has given his view on his club's attempts to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior during the current summer transfer window.

Uncertainty surrounds the Brazilian's future at the Bernabeu. With his contract situation unclear, Vinicius has been linked with the Champions League runners-up.

 His deal expires in June 2027, and the decision now rests with the forward himself. Real Madrid raised their initial offer, but it fell short of his demands.

 Calafiori addressed the negotiations after the Gunners' 3-1 friendly defeat to Real Betis yesterday.

According to the newspaper "AS", the Italian defender faced questions over the rumours surrounding Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius, and the standing those two names would bring to Arsenal among the elite of world football.

Club Friendlies
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Club Friendlies
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB

 "We are now at this level," Calafiori replied. "We are at the top, and we want to win the league again. We want to be better than we were last season, if possible, so we need this kind of player."

 The Guimaraes deal is edging closer. Signing Vinicius would represent a huge competitive leap for Arsenal, though matters remain unresolved.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google