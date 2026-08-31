Citing Mbappé: Regragui justifies Brahim Díaz's missed penalty against Senegal

Walid Regragui, the former coach of the Morocco national team, has revealed his opinion on the penalty missed by Brahim Diaz in the closing minutes of the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal.

Regragui walked away from the Morocco job after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Speaking as a guest on the "Morocco" podcast broadcast on "Atheer", Walid said: "I have a question regarding Diaz's penalty. Would he have taken it the same way if it had been played at that moment or 15 minutes after it was awarded?"

Referees halted the game for around a quarter of an hour at that point. Senegal's players objected, walked off, disappeared down the tunnel and then returned to the pitch.

To make his case, the former Morocco coach reached for the penalty Kylian Mbappe missed against the Atlas Lions when France met Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

Walid said: "When Mbappe took a penalty against Bono and missed it, he complained and told the referee that the two-minute stoppage had affected his thinking, so what about Diaz's thinking when the match was stopped for 15 minutes?"

As for what he said to Diaz once the penalty had gone begging, Regragui insisted there was no dressing down.

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He concluded: "I didn't say anything to him. I simply told him: my son, what happened will teach you a lot and make you a stronger player. You have to learn from every experience."