Cincinnati FC head coach Pat Noonan says unbeaten MLS start 'adds to expectations and belief'

FC Cincinnati have taken top spot in the Eastern Conference and are one of two unbeaten teams left in MLS.

WHAT HAPPENED? Through the first seven games of the season, Pat Noonan's FC Cincinnati have gone unbeaten with five wins and two draws with a goal difference of just five goals. While Noonan's men haven't exactly been the most explosive side they have proven to be the most consistent so far as they have managed to gather 17 points of the 21 available.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Regardless of the opponent, it adds to the fans' expectations and belief that our team is going to be ready to win games in front of them,” said Noonan. “… I think I said this maybe last week: If we want to be playing here in important games at the end of the year, we have to continue to find ways to win at home.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it has been an exciting start for the Orange & Blue, they have not created much breathing room above New England or Atlanta and have several challenging fixtures ahead. Much more will be known about them in a couple of weeks.

WHAT NEXT? FC Cincinnati next face off against newcomers and the surprise package of the season, St. Louis City SC at CityPark where the expansion club will be looking to recover their early season form and regain their top spot in the Western Conference.

