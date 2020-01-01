Chukwueze helps Villarreal extend unbeaten run against Cadiz

The Nigeria international made a second-half appearance for the Yellow Submarine at Estadio Ramon de Carranza

Samuel Chukwueze was in action as played out a 0-0 draw against Cadiz in Sunday’s game.

The 21-year-old has featured consistently for Unai Emery’s men in the 2020-21 campaign and against Alvaro Cervera’s charges, the winger was handed his seventh league appearance.

The international gave a good account of himself during the time he spent on the pitch to help the Yellow Submarine extend their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions.

The game started with both sides aiming to outwit each other but despite their efforts, they failed to find the back of the net.

The best chance of the game fell to Alvaro Negredo in the seventh minute of the encounter and he hit the back of the net, but the strike was ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

In an effort to ensure his side secures all three points, manager Emery made some tactical changes, including introducing Chukwueze for Takefusa Kubo in the 62nd minute.

The Super Eagles forward had 25 touches on the ball, completed one dribble and had a 90% successful pass rate in the encounter.

Chukwueze has made eight appearances across all competitions for the Yellow Submarine in the current campaign and has one assist.

The draw ensured Estadio de la Ceramica outfit are third on the league table after gathering 12 points from seven games.

Chukwueze was promoted to Villarreal’s first team in 2018 and has continued to turn heads with his sizzling displays.

The 21-year-old will hope to feature prominently when his side squares off against Qarabag a game on October 29.