Christian Pulisic STARTS as new Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard hands big opportunity to USMNT winger for Brighton clash

Christian Pulisic has been handed a surprise start by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard for the Premier League clash with Brighton.

First start in a month for USMNT forward

Joao Felix benched, Kai Havertz not in squad

Mudryk also given chance to impress

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has struggled for game time this season but is given a chance from the start as Chelsea look to solve their goalscoring problems against the high-flying Seagulls.

Chelsea starting XI: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Zakaria; Pulisic, Sterling, Mudryk.

Brighton starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic forms part of a heavily-rotated Chelsea side as Lampard oversees his first match back at Stamford Bridge since his re-appointment on an interim basis. Fringe players Trevoh Chalobah and Denis Zakaria also start, while Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling - both traditional wingers - complete the three-man attack. Joao Felix, Mateo Kovacic and Reece James are among those to have been rotated out, while Kai Havertz isn't named in the squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The winger will hope to make a significant impact against Brighton and earn a place in Lampard's line-up to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on April 18.