'We want to start finding ways to win' - Christian Pulisic says USMNT must learn from 'little mistakes' that doomed team vs Germany

U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic says their young team needs to look at the result against Germany as a learning experience.

USMNT falls 3-1

Pulisic scores lone U.S. goal

Milan star says they need to find way to win

WHAT HAPPENED? After their 3-1 loss against Germany in an international friendly Saturday, USMNT goal-scorer Christian Pulisic spoke to media postgame, speaking on how the match was a learning experience for the youthful side.

With an average of 24-years-old in their starting XI, the USMNT were outclassed by the veteran-led Germany team over the final 45 minutes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, of course it hurts," he told TNT. "I mean, we had a good start to the game, I felt like we hurt them in a lot of moments but yeah, just just you know, little mistakes here and there defensively. We can be a bit better. And obviously, we have to give them credit, they have some unbelievable players. They played a strong game and these are games that we want to start start finding ways to win."

Article continues below

Pulisic elaborated on his first-half goal, that came minutes after he found the back of the net only for the offsides flag to go up.

"Yeah, of course, a great goal. You know, I don't know if I was offsides as on the other one... it felt like there were a few calls today that weren't great. But yeah, at the end of the day, it's nice to score but it doesn't really mean much. Obviously we want to we want to win these games."

Ahead of their next match against Ghana. Pulisic is hoping they can walk away with a win.

"We did some good things, you have to take the positives and obviously learn from from some of our mistakes like we talked about, and obviously we have another opportunity against Ghana in a few days and we just have to go out and turn it around there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT were in the match for the first 45 minutes of the match, but fell apart in the second half after conceding twice in three minutes, handing Germany the victory. With Pulisic in the form he's in at the moment, however, there's a positive outlook for both players and fans with hopes that their star can get them back on track.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC AND THE USMNT? They're back in action Tuesday against Ghana in another international friendly.