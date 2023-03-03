Could Christian Pulisic join Weston McKennie & Tyler Adams at Leeds? Chelsea & USMNT star tipped for transfer by Alexi Lalas

Christian Pulisic could become the latest United States international at Leeds if they avoid relegation from the Premier League, claims Alexi Lalas.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old forward is already in English football at Chelsea, but questions continue to be asked of his future at Stamford Bridge. Injuries and competition for places have restricted Pulisic to just 21 appearances, including only six top-flight starts in the 2022-23 campaign. There is plenty of speculation to be found regarding a summer transfer for the American, with Lalas suggesting that he could join fellow USMNT stars Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Elland Road.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former USA defender has told The State of the Union podcast: “This is familiarity. This is certainly a step down within the EPL. However, there are those who argue and I can certainly make this argument, but when it comes to Leeds, this is a team we know is going to struggle, a team that needs something. Now the caveat with this one is that this is if Leeds stay up. I do not want Christian Pulisic playing in the Championship. But if Leeds were to stay up, that would be a potential move.

“He’s got his friends there, got that American connection there. It would be a very, very different environment. Because no matter what happens, I think Leeds is going to continue to be this team that struggles each and every year just to be a medium-sized level – in terms of performance – inside the EPL, but there might be a comfort. And that step down may provide him an opportunity to do some different things.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has taken in 136 appearances for the Blues, scoring 26 goals.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic is only under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2024, meaning that Chelsea may decide to cash in on him in the next window as they seek to counter some of the £600 million ($719m) they have splashed out on fresh faces since a change of ownership in the summer of 2022.