Christian Pulisic makes ‘good to be back’ claim after snubbing USMNT duty & prioritising AC Milan fitness

Christian Pulisic says it is “good to be back” after returning to AC Milan training on the back of his summer snubbing of USMNT duty.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The United States international ruled himself out of contention for a Gold Cup trophy bid. Mauricio Pochettino was left without ‘Captain America’ when seeing his side suffer final heartache against old adversaries Mexico.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Pulisic faced plenty of criticism for skipping international action, in an ongoing countdown to the 2026 World Cup, but he is back on the field in Italy. The 26-year-old is happy to have linked up with the Rossoneri in pre-season.

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

A contract extension at San Siro continues to be mooted for Pulisic, with his signature on said paperwork all that is required. He has expressed his happiness in Milan, with golf pro girlfriend Alexa Melton making regular trips to Europe.

WHAT PULISIC SAID

Pulisic is, having fully recharged over the summer, raring to get going in 2025-26. He has become a talismanic presence for AC Milan and has said on social media of rejoining their ranks: “Man does it feel good to be back.”

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN?

Pulisic posted a personal best return of 17 goals for Milan last season, becoming a leading light in Serie A, and will now be working under Massimiliano Allegri as the Rossoneri attempt to put struggles behind them that mean there is no European action on the agenda for 2025-26.