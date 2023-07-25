The Christian Pulisic effect! AC Milan CEO reveals U.S. shirt sales have exploded since USMNT star arrived from Chelsea

AC Milan have seen a massive increase in shirt sales in the United States after signing Christian Pulisic, CEO Giorgio Furlani has revealed.

Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea

Shirts selling well in United States

Milan hope growth in USA continues

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic joined Milan in a £17 million ($22m) deal from Chelsea this month and has taken the No.11 jersey. Rossoneri shirts have been selling fast in the 24-year-old's homeland, Furlani said, and the club are hoping the interest continues to grow.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told ESPN: "We saw a big uptake in terms of interest in the U.S. The AC Milan shirts we sold in the U.S. in the week after [Pulisic] signed, 90%-plus were [No.] 11 Pulisic. We definitely saw that and hopefully it will continue. I'm sure it will."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic struggled to get going at Chelsea. He made 24 Premier League appearances last season but started just eight of those. He appears to be off to a good start in Italy, though, having registered two assists in a friendly against Lumezzane before getting another against Real Madrid.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

AC Milan Facebook

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The USMNT star will aim to get off to a good start in Italy when their Serie A season kicks off on August 21.