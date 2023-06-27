Chippa United have struck a deal with Orlando Pirates for the services of the seasoned Craig Martin.

Chippa snatch Martin from Pirates

He is expected to be a leader at Chippa

Martin did not get much game time at Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED: Chippa have signed Martin from Pirates in an undisclosed term of contract. Martin, who was a prime target for the Buccaneers, joined them in January from Cape Town City.

However, he seemingly struggled to settle in the team which is why he has been shipped out to the Chilli Boys. The 29-year-old only made five appearances for the Sea Robbers this past season.

WHAT WAS SAID: Chippa took to social media to make the announcement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martin is expected to don the jersey No.30 and will be one of the senior players at the side. With his addition, the Chilli Boys will look to navigate a lot better in the Premier Soccer League this season as they found themselves languishing on the wrong end of the log in the last campaign. Chippa survived by the skin of their teeth as they did enough to avoid going to the playoffs.

WHAT'S NEXT: The side is expected to make more signings and as they prepare to reconvene for pre-season.