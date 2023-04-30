'Just ridiculous!' - Chicago Fire boss Ezra Hendrickson blasts team for 'horrible defending' after dropping points again

On Saturday evening, Chicago Fire drew with the New York Red Bulls courtesy of Cory Burke's late header, a third goal conceded post the 85th minute.

Chicago held to 1-1 draw

Concede late goal yet again

Hendrickson unhappy with team's concentration

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday night at Soldier Field, the recurring nightmare tormented Chicago Fire FC once more as the New York Red Bulls tied the game late. The visitors' late equaliser came off a late corner kick, similar to Atlanta United's second-half stoppage time winner a week ago and FC Cincinnati's late equalizer during a 3-3 draw in Matchday 4.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It's the same thing that has happened three times now," Fire FC head coach Ezra Hendrickson said post-game. "Late in the game, corner kick and we decide we're not going to mark our man. On corners, each man has a responsibility, each man has a player that they're supposed to be marking. They know it. It's not like we don't know it.”

“But I have to take responsibility because at the end of the day, I'm the head coach and it's my team and we're letting these points slip away like that,” he said. "Obviously I'm not out there marking, but I have to get guys on the pitch who are going to step up in these precious situations and just not get beat. Just not get beat. We are at home, a minute or two or so to go. They get a corner and we lose our mark. Once again. It's just ridiculous and it has to stop.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chicago is 11th in the Eastern Conference table with 11 points from their first nine matches. Kei Kamara continued his recent form as he put Chicago in front with his fourth goal of the season and 143rd of his MLS career.

WHAT NEXT? Hendrickson's Chicago Fire next face-off against the inform Nashville at Geodis Park in hopes of making the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

