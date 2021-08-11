Chelsea star Ziyech subbed off due to injury after scoring against Villarreal in UEFA Super Cup

The Morocco star appeared to hurt his shoulder while defending a corner kick against the Spanish side

Chelsea goalscorer Hakim Ziyech was forced off with a shoulder injury in the first half of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal.

Ziyech gave the Blues the lead in the 27th minute, converting a cross from Kai Havertz from close range.

Just minutes later, the Moroccan star had to be taken off after a painful-looking incident during a Villarreal corner kick.

What happened to Ziyech?

Just as the first half was drawing to a close, Ziyech appeared to be in a great deal of pain after an awkward landing while defending a corner kick.

Ziyech was holding his shoulder and had to be replaced by Christian Pulisic in the 43rd minute.

Ziyech now injured his shoulder after a near perfect pre-season. Looks like a dislocation given the pain. #CFC #SuperCup — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 11, 2021

The Morocco star was later seen on the Chelsea bench with a sling on his arm.

Ziyech has been in outstanding form for Chelsea during pre-season and looked to be a candidate to start Saturday's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

How has Ziyech fared at Chelsea?

Ziyech had an up-and-down campaign at Stamford Bridge in 2020-21, his first season with the club after joining from Ajax.

The 28-year-old managed just 15 starts in the Premier League and three in the Champions League as he battled injuries and strong competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech did manage to score six goals in 39 total games, as Chelsea lifted the Champions League.

