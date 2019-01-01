Chelsea Women sign Australian star Sam Kerr

The Matildas captain has been setting records in the NWSL and has now set her sights on lighting up Europe

Australian striker Sam Kerr has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Women in what will be her first foray into Europe.

The 26-year-old has split her time between the United States and since 2013 - most recently lining up for NWSL side Chicago Red Stars and W-League club Perth Glory.

Kerr, who was recently placed third in Goal's top 25 female footballers, has enjoyed an outstanding 2019 and arrives at the Blues in red-hot form.

The Matildas skipper was named the NWSL MVP for a second time this year as she set a record for most goals scored in the competition.

At the Women's World Cup in , meanwhile, Kerr struck four times in a group match against and bagged five goals across an otherwise disappointing tournament for Australia.

Kerr also recently bagged a double as the Matildas edged past 2-1 on November 9 in Western Sydney and will now link up with Chelsea when the mid-season transfer window opens.

"The WSL is the best league in Europe," Kerr said. "I want team success and I don’t want it to come easy.

"I feel Chelsea have been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that – I want to lift some trophies."

Chelsea are currently top of the Women's Super League after five matches of the new season and are yet to lose a game.

Blues manager Emma Hayes is delighted to add Kerr to her already strong squad and believes the Australian's decision to sign bodes well for the club.

"Sam has proved time and time again in the NWSL that she is a prolific goalscorer," Hayes said. "She’s won the golden boot many times and she’s a player that can make things happen, but she’s also a fantastic team player.

"The fact she chose Chelsea when she could have gone to any club in the world is a testament to the players and the staff here because she saw this is the best place for her to grow and take the next step in her career. That’s a wonderful compliment to us all."