Chelsea vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea against Leeds United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Chelsea will be desperate to secure all three points when they take on Leeds United in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues only have one win in their last 11 fixtures in all competitions and Graham Potter badly need wins to keep his job at the London club.

After four matches without a win, Leeds United defeated a struggling Southampton 1-0 in their last league outing. However, they exited the FA Cup in the fifth round following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham. With Chelsea struggling this season, victory for their opponents cannot be ruled out.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Leeds United date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Leeds United Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 10.00am ET, 3.00pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on Sling TV.

The match is not being broadcast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NBC Sports, Universo, Telemundo, USA Network Sling TV UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Leeds United team news & squad

Leeds United will be without Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw, who are all recovering from long-term injuries.

Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra will have to be assessed before kick-off and remain doubtful to start the game.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robles. Defenders Koch, Wober, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente Midfielders Adams, McKennie, Aaronson, Greenwood, Gyabi, Roca Forwards Harrison, Gnonto, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford, Perkins

Chelsea team news & squad

Chelsea lost Thiago Silva to an injury in their game against Tottenham Hotspur, and the Brazil centre-back will be unavailable against Leeds United. Graham Potter has also ruled out Mason Mount due to an injury.

Silva is the latest entry to the treatment room which already contains Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante. Full-back Reece James is a doubt for the game.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, W. Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Fernandez, Zakaria; Madueke, Felix, Sterling; Havertz